|
|
Gail Mann Umphlett White, 46, of 527 Gliden Road, Hobbsville, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Gail was born in Suffolk, Virginia on September 28, 1973, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Riddick "Bump" Umphlett and Rebecca Mann Umphlett. A graduate of Nansemond Suffolk Academy, and later with a Bachelors from Longwood University, she was a Research Technician with Virginia Tech at the Tidewater Agricultural Research Center in Holland, VA. Her job allowed her to enjoy her inherited love of agriculture.
Raised in the fellowship of Cypress Chapel Christian Church in Suffolk, after marrying and moving to the Hobbsville community, she attended Warwick Baptist Church, where she was very active in the annual Christmas Drama.
Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Junius Warren White; their son Riddick Warren White; aunts, Betty Sue Umphlette and Betty Mann Bunch; in-laws, Joe and Christine White; sister-in-law, Cindy Phthisic and husband, Tim; nephews, Ryan and Weston Phthisic; several cousins and extended family members; and by a special friend, Kim Mick.
Gail was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, friend, niece, and co-worker. She had a special place in her heart for her son, who she adored and loved beyond measure.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Kip Vinson. The burial will follow in Cypress Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Cypress Chapel Christian Church or to Warwick Baptist Church; or to an education fund being established for her son, Riddick, in care of BB&T, 512 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA 23434 (Attn: Jane Revelle).
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020