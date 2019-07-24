|
Gale Counterman Logsdon, 64, passed away July 22, 2019. Gale was born to Ray T. Counterman, Sr. and Mary Ann Collard. She attended Peoples Baptist Church, Chesapeake.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents; three sons, Christopher W. Logsdon (Donna), Jason T. Logsdon (Crystal), Alex J. Logsdon (Becky); two sisters, Alicia Boardman, Becky Counterman; brother, Ray T. Counterman, Jr.; four grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Leonard "Bubby" Withrow; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Withrow.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gib Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019