The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1112 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1112 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Counterman Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gale Counterman Logsdon Obituary
Gale Counterman Logsdon, 64, passed away July 22, 2019. Gale was born to Ray T. Counterman, Sr. and Mary Ann Collard. She attended Peoples Baptist Church, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents; three sons, Christopher W. Logsdon (Donna), Jason T. Logsdon (Crystal), Alex J. Logsdon (Becky); two sisters, Alicia Boardman, Becky Counterman; brother, Ray T. Counterman, Jr.; four grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Leonard "Bubby" Withrow; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Withrow.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gib Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now