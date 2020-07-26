Dr. Ganesh Nirmul, fondly known to those who loved him as "Blue", passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona after bravely battling Coronavirus. Ganesh was born July 5, 1938 in Durban South Africa to his parents Rambaram Nirmul and Rajdei Monsamy Nirmul. He and his beloved wife Jasodera Manoo emigrated to the United States as physicians and created a family and community for years in Suffolk, Virginia before they retired in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1999. He was a beloved friend and mentor and was always up for a round of golf or tennis.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Jasodera, with whom he spent 54 wonderful, adventurous years of marriage with. He is also survived by his son Antosh, daughter Camlesh, daughter Nilima Nirmul-Gyuricsko and son-in-law Eric Gyuricsko and their children Kailyn, Brynna and Tyler who will miss their beloved "Nana".



He is also survived by his 5 brothers and 2 sisters and their families including numerous nieces and nephews and other family both here and in South Africa.



"Blue" was well known for his sharp and somewhat flashy dressing, that didn't always match, even more complicated by the fact that he was color-blind. He will forever be remembered for his love of nature and sports, his guidance to all who needed, his strength of character and his wealth of love devoted to his family.



