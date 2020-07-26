1/1
Dr. Ganesh Nirmul M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ganesh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ganesh Nirmul, fondly known to those who loved him as "Blue", passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona after bravely battling Coronavirus. Ganesh was born July 5, 1938 in Durban South Africa to his parents Rambaram Nirmul and Rajdei Monsamy Nirmul. He and his beloved wife Jasodera Manoo emigrated to the United States as physicians and created a family and community for years in Suffolk, Virginia before they retired in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1999. He was a beloved friend and mentor and was always up for a round of golf or tennis.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jasodera, with whom he spent 54 wonderful, adventurous years of marriage with. He is also survived by his son Antosh, daughter Camlesh, daughter Nilima Nirmul-Gyuricsko and son-in-law Eric Gyuricsko and their children Kailyn, Brynna and Tyler who will miss their beloved "Nana".

He is also survived by his 5 brothers and 2 sisters and their families including numerous nieces and nephews and other family both here and in South Africa.

"Blue" was well known for his sharp and somewhat flashy dressing, that didn't always match, even more complicated by the fact that he was color-blind. He will forever be remembered for his love of nature and sports, his guidance to all who needed, his strength of character and his wealth of love devoted to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I worked for over ten years with Dr. G when he and Dr. J practiced in Suffolk, Va. He was always a caring, sincere, and giving person, as well as a most competent surgeon. Such a tremendous lost!
Linda Gilley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved