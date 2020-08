Or Copy this URL to Share

Gardner L. Perry Jr. passed away 7/31/2020. Graveside service-10am Thurs. 8/6 Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Ches. For condolences and service info. go to www.altmeyerfh.com

