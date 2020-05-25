Garland Cleon Speight, Jr., 70, of Harmony Drive, Parksley, died Friday, May 22, 2020 in Virginia Beach.
Mr. Speight was born in Norfolk on December 9, 1949 and was the son of the late Garland Cleon Speight, Sr. and Joan Bellamy Speight. Retired after 50 years with the IBEW Union, he later worked as a private contractor with Public Service Electric & Gas (PSEG). While living in New Jersey, he attended Grace Church on the Mount in Netcong. His father's family roots were planted deep in Gates County, NC, and he spent many hours of enjoyment hunting with the Gates County Hunt Club.
Surviving are his wife, Frances Anne Sanders Speight; his daughters, Scarlett Marie Speight of Parsippany, NJ and Jessi Elaine Speight of Easton, PA; step-daughters, Erika Elaine Monteiro and husband, USAF Col. Sean Monteiro, of Virginia Beach and Elizabeth Dawn Cross and husband, Matt, of Jacksonville, NC; his sister, Maxine Speight Nye and husband, Gary, of Suffolk; his grandson, Gavin Taylor Schmidt of Kenvil, NJ; and three step-grandchildren, Skylar and Landon Monteiro and Katelynn Cross. Also surviving is his niece, Bellamy Finn Eure and her children, Adelynn Finn Zydron and Connor Brinson Zydron.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gatesville Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Casey Estler.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 25, 2020.