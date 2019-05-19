Garland Lee Eaton, Sr., 95, passed away on May 17, 2019. A native of Princess Anne County, Mr. Eaton retired as a Fire Captain for Naval Air Station Oceana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp. and was a lifetime member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jones Eaton and his parents Amos and Elizabeth Whitehurst Eaton.Survivors include a son Gary Eaton and wife Denise of Virginia Beach, Pat McCrory and husband Jim of Chesapeake, daughter-in-law Kathy Eaton, a brother Page Eaton and wife Nina of Virginia Beach, 3 grandsons, Steve Keough and wife Jennifer of Virginia Beach, Lee Eaton and wife Cynthia of Norfolk, Kevin Eaton and wife Samantha of Richmond. Mr. Eaton was Big Daddy to 2 great grandchildren Cameron and Chloe Keough.The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Williams Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 11:00a.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church by The Rev. Jack Davis with interment to follow at Willowwood Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church.Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019