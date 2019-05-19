The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Lee Eaton Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garland Lee Eaton Sr. Obituary
Garland Lee Eaton, Sr., 95, passed away on May 17, 2019. A native of Princess Anne County, Mr. Eaton retired as a Fire Captain for Naval Air Station Oceana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp. and was a lifetime member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jones Eaton and his parents Amos and Elizabeth Whitehurst Eaton.Survivors include a son Gary Eaton and wife Denise of Virginia Beach, Pat McCrory and husband Jim of Chesapeake, daughter-in-law Kathy Eaton, a brother Page Eaton and wife Nina of Virginia Beach, 3 grandsons, Steve Keough and wife Jennifer of Virginia Beach, Lee Eaton and wife Cynthia of Norfolk, Kevin Eaton and wife Samantha of Richmond. Mr. Eaton was Big Daddy to 2 great grandchildren Cameron and Chloe Keough.The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Williams Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 11:00a.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church by The Rev. Jack Davis with interment to follow at Willowwood Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church.Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now