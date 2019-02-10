The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Lee "Sr." Godfrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garland Lee "Sr." Godfrey Obituary
Garland Lee Godfrey, Sr., 86 of Virginia Beach went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 7, 2019. Garland was born in Powers Point, NC, son of the late Jack Glenn Godfrey and Pearl Godfrey. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Gee Godfrey; one son, Jack Glenn Godfrey of Virginia Beach; one daughter, Linda Godfrey of Waynesboro; a wonderful daughter-in-law, Debbie Godfrey; and numerous beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Garland graciously served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He also worked for the City of Norfolk, (garage) for 38 years, making loving friends along the way. Garland had an amazing church family at London Bridge Baptist Church throughout his years. Garland was an exceptionally strong man, devoted husband, compassionate father, and an incredible grandfather as well as great-grandfather. The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 1:00PM in London Bridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now