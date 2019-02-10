Garland Lee Godfrey, Sr., 86 of Virginia Beach went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 7, 2019. Garland was born in Powers Point, NC, son of the late Jack Glenn Godfrey and Pearl Godfrey. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Gee Godfrey; one son, Jack Glenn Godfrey of Virginia Beach; one daughter, Linda Godfrey of Waynesboro; a wonderful daughter-in-law, Debbie Godfrey; and numerous beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Garland graciously served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He also worked for the City of Norfolk, (garage) for 38 years, making loving friends along the way. Garland had an amazing church family at London Bridge Baptist Church throughout his years. Garland was an exceptionally strong man, devoted husband, compassionate father, and an incredible grandfather as well as great-grandfather. The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 1:00PM in London Bridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary