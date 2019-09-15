|
Garland R. Lewis Sr, 97, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in his sleep at Dominion Village at Chesapeake. He was born on July 1, 1922 in Danville, VA to the late, Willie and Petty Lewis.
Garland was a veteran of World War II participating in D-Day Landings with the 785th Tank Battalion. He received a Purple Heart, a Silver Star and a Bronze Star during his service from February 1941 to June 1945. Following his service, he worked for the Fire Department at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and retired as Fire Chief. He was a life-long member of the Craddock Baptist Church.
He married the love of his life, Iris L. Lewis and they had one son, Garland R "Randy" Lewis, Jr. both of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Jones. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Roxanne L. (Ronald) Cliatt; Garland R. "RJ" Lewis III, Rhonda M. (Pamela) Lewis; and three great- grandchildren, Hunter M. Lewis, Katie M. Cliatt and Hannah Maria Lewis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4-6 PM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.
Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019