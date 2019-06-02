The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Willoughby McBride

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garland Willoughby McBride Obituary
Garland Willoughby McBride, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Willoughby and Virginia Workman McBride and spent his life creating beautiful works of art.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Brenda McCutcheon and her husband Neil, Becky Schonebaum, and Janet Harmon; brother, Sonny â€œMartyâ€ McBride; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5â€"7:00pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11am in Riverside Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now