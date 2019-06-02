|
Garland Willoughby McBride, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Willoughby and Virginia Workman McBride and spent his life creating beautiful works of art.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Brenda McCutcheon and her husband Neil, Becky Schonebaum, and Janet Harmon; brother, Sonny â€œMartyâ€ McBride; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5â€"7:00pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11am in Riverside Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019