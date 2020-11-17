1/1
Garlon Doughtie Brinkley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garlon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garlon Doughtie Brinkley, 91, passed away on November 13, 2020 in her sleep at Commonwealth Senior Living in Chesapeake, Virginia. Garlon was born November 12, 1929 in Holland, Virginia to Luther and Lucy Doughtie. She was predeceased by her husband, Cyrus Brinkley, Jr., and her daughter, Lorraine B. Erwin. Garlon's life work was as a legal secretary at several legal firms in Norfolk.

Garlon is survived by her son, Cyrus Brinkley III (Deborah); four grandchildren, Grady Erwin, Heather Dorris, Sarah Kramer, and Caitlin Gandy; 7 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Dominic, Sydney, Ainsley, Baker, Isabelle, and Greyson. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Jesse Erwin (Roberta).

A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, VA. Burial will follow immediately after at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday an hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Zooâ€"Emergency Operating Fund, 3500 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23504.

Attendance is limited due to Covid-19. All are asked to strictly observe social distancing and all Covid-19 precautions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved