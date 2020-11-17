Garlon Doughtie Brinkley, 91, passed away on November 13, 2020 in her sleep at Commonwealth Senior Living in Chesapeake, Virginia. Garlon was born November 12, 1929 in Holland, Virginia to Luther and Lucy Doughtie. She was predeceased by her husband, Cyrus Brinkley, Jr., and her daughter, Lorraine B. Erwin. Garlon's life work was as a legal secretary at several legal firms in Norfolk.Garlon is survived by her son, Cyrus Brinkley III (Deborah); four grandchildren, Grady Erwin, Heather Dorris, Sarah Kramer, and Caitlin Gandy; 7 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Dominic, Sydney, Ainsley, Baker, Isabelle, and Greyson. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Jesse Erwin (Roberta).A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, VA. Burial will follow immediately after at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday an hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Zooâ€"Emergency Operating Fund, 3500 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23504.Attendance is limited due to Covid-19. All are asked to strictly observe social distancing and all Covid-19 precautions.