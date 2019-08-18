Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redwing Park Gazebo #4
Virginia Beach, VA
Garnett Bonner Parker Thompson


1943 - 2019
Garnett Bonner Parker Thompson Obituary
Garnett Bonner Parker Thompson of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on 8/11/19 with her children by her side. She was born on 7/24/1943 to Cabell McAllister Parker and Olga Bonner Parker in Richmond, VA. Garnett attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Medical College of Virginia Business School. She loved her country, her family, her children, her grandchildren, and her friends. She had the best laugh and smile.

Garnett is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her sister Cabell Kinton (Tom), daughter Andrea Sean Derr ( Brett), Son Michael Scott Thompson (Jen), grandchildren Mackenzie and Marlo Derr, Mack and Lyla Thompson.

A Private family service will be held in Windmill Point, VA. A public celebration of life picnic with family and friends will be held 9/08/2019 in Virginia Beach, VA, at Redwing Park Gazebo #4 from 3:00-7:00 pm. The family asks you bring a side dish as well as stories and laughter to share. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes friends make a donation to in Garnettâ€™s name. Condolences can be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
