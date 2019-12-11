|
|
Garnett (Jill) Bratten Norsworthy, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec 8, 2019. She is a native of Va Beach, VA. Jill was passionate about animals, adopting many dogs during her lifetime. The beach, the outdoors and gardening were hobbies she enjoyed over the years. She loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Jill was predeceased by her parents George and Garnett Bratten and her youngest son Addison Norsworthy. Jill is survived by her sons Thomas Craig Collins (Kim) and Whittington Bratten Collins (Gwen) and granddaughters Kate, Kim, Meghan, Tyler, Libby and 5 great grand children. Per her request, funeral services will be private. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019