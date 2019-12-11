The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnett Norsworthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnett Bratten Norsworthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garnett Bratten Norsworthy Obituary
Garnett (Jill) Bratten Norsworthy, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec 8, 2019. She is a native of Va Beach, VA. Jill was passionate about animals, adopting many dogs during her lifetime. The beach, the outdoors and gardening were hobbies she enjoyed over the years. She loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Jill was predeceased by her parents George and Garnett Bratten and her youngest son Addison Norsworthy. Jill is survived by her sons Thomas Craig Collins (Kim) and Whittington Bratten Collins (Gwen) and granddaughters Kate, Kim, Meghan, Tyler, Libby and 5 great grand children. Per her request, funeral services will be private. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -