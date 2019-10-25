The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
procession to Peninsula Memorial Park
More Obituaries for Garnett Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnett J. Alexander


1916 - 2019
Garnett J. Alexander Obituary
Garnett Jernigan Alexander, 103, of Hampton, rejoined her husband, Lou on October 18, 2019 at her home, The Devonshire. Garnett and Lou were longtime residents on May Street. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Louis E. Alexander; parents, Thomas Edward and Bessie Ellis Jernigan; two brothers, Eugene Jernigan and Forest Jernigan; two sisters, Norma Bulls and Janet Bulls. Garnett is survived by her last sibling, 97-year-old sister, Evelyn McCleney of Roanoke Rapids, NC; many nieces and nephews; and good and faithful neighbor, Joyce Alexander. Garnett was born in Bertie County, NC on May 6, 1916, grew up in Chowan County, NC and lived all of her adult life in Newport News or Hampton, VA. She was a genuine, independent and strong woman, at times stubborn, who deeply loved her family. Friends will be received from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. Following the visitation, family and friends will go in procession to Peninsula Memorial Park for a 2:30 pm. graveside service. Hospice Chaplain Ron Halsey will preside. Her nephew would like to express tremendous and heartfelt thanks to Director of Nursing, Michelle Peterson and her ENTIRE staff in assisted living at The Devonshire and to the Interim Hospice Team for their support and compassionate care in her final days.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019
