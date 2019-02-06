Garnett Ray Cameron, born February 10, 1958 in Norfolk County, VA, died peacefully in West Palm Beach, FL on December 10, 2018. Garnett is predeceased by his father, Gordon Cameron; brother, Brent Cameron; and first wife, Carolyn Old Cameron. Garnett is survived by his daughter, Lara Cameron; mother, Nancy Pratt; brother, Rick Cameron (Dana); brother, Joseph Dennison; stepmother and friend, Pam Cameron Blanton; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Garnett graduated President of his class from Great Bridge High School in 1976. Garnett was creative and talented and was known and sought after for his exceptional work as a plasterer and restoration artist. He was a happy person with an appreciation and enthusiasm for life and the beauty of creation.Garnett was a dedicated and loved member of L'CHAIM Messianic Congregation, Boynton Beach, FL serving as a greeter and touching many lives with his love and generosity.Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Garnett's life to be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Cambridge Square Clubhouse, 704 Gainsborough Court, Chesapeake, VA 23320.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to L'CHAIM Messianic Congregation, P.O. Box 243025, Boynton Beach, FL 33424. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary