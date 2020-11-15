I have so many fond memories of sharing life with my cousin. Non will ever vanish as time goes on. Kind, considerate, smart and full of fun and laughter. May you Rest In Peace with our Lord and other family members who preceded you into glory. You will be missed and forever loved just for being who you were. I’ll see you again when God calls my name. All blessings, honor, glory and power to our Most High God for making you a part of the Holmes lineage that spans from slavery to freedom having been blessed with success and victory while holding on to God’s unchanging hand.



A first cousin who loves you.



Philip Holmes-Benson

