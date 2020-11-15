1/1
Garnie Holmes Sr.
1950 - 2020
Garnie Holmes, Sr., 69, Virginia Beach, VA peacefully received his wings on November 8, 2020.

Born November 17, 1950 in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of Ruth Delores Holmes of Chesapeake, VA and the late Samuel T Holmes, Sr.

Garnie was an Air Force veteran, a retired Allstate Insurance Agent and an Insurance Consultant, post retirement, totaling 47 years. He was an avid golfer before being diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis.

Garnie was preceded in death by his older brother, Samuel T. Holmes, Jr. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years; Gwendolyn G (Gigi) Holmes, a daughter Georgiana Holmes of Orlando, FL, a son Garnie Holmes, Jr., of Tallahassee, FL, brothers, Keith Holmes (Erica) of Portsmouth, VA, William Holmes (Mary) of Norfolk, VA, two granddaughters Camara and Kiana, a step-son, a niece and a host of nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 603 Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Donations may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Memory of Garnie Holmes, Sr. nationalmssociety.org. Arrangement entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home, 459-9944.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
November 12, 2020
I have so many fond memories of sharing life with my cousin. Non will ever vanish as time goes on. Kind, considerate, smart and full of fun and laughter. May you Rest In Peace with our Lord and other family members who preceded you into glory. You will be missed and forever loved just for being who you were. I’ll see you again when God calls my name. All blessings, honor, glory and power to our Most High God for making you a part of the Holmes lineage that spans from slavery to freedom having been blessed with success and victory while holding on to God’s unchanging hand.

A first cousin who loves you.
Philip Holmes-Benson
Family
November 12, 2020
R.I.P. cousin God has give you your wings so soar high. To the family I send you my condolences and prayers.
Doris Jackson
Family
November 11, 2020
Garnie was the BEST Agent, we have ever had, we would talk hours about sports, he sponsored many a teams in sports. He's was certified in all Insurances, that could help meet your family's needs. Our loss started the day that he retired. He was the best, and we will continue to miss him.
Bobby Jordan Sr. & Gail Jordan
Friend
