Garrett D. Williams
Garrett Dell Williams, 34, beloved son, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Vaughn and Joan Williams; brother, Jason Williams and his wife Erica; and two nieces, Emily and Sarah Williams.

A graduate of Western Branch High School and student of Tidewater Community College, Garrett was known amongst family and friends for his frequent pranks. He was an avid fisherman as well as mechanically gifted and was often found repairing and upgrading his truck. He was fond of evenings spent with his mother watching films.

A graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, June 13 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
