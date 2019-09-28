|
|
Garrett Miller Porter, Sr, 59, died, September 24, 2019 in a local hospital. He was was the son of the late Anthony Stanley Porter Sr and Margaret Miller Porter. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Porter Jr.
Garry was a 1977 graduate of Maury High School. He was the owner of the family business, Tony's Diner in Norfolk. Garry was a fisherman and enjoyed boating on the Lafayette river.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Paula Allen Porter of Norfolk, his sons; Garrett Miller Porter, II and Cole Alexander Porter, his sister, Rosanne McNamara and her husband, Colin and his brother, Jonas Matthew Porter and his wife Kimie all of Norfolk. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019