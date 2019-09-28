The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Garrett Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garrett Miller Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garrett Miller Porter Obituary
Garrett Miller Porter, Sr, 59, died, September 24, 2019 in a local hospital. He was was the son of the late Anthony Stanley Porter Sr and Margaret Miller Porter. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Porter Jr.

Garry was a 1977 graduate of Maury High School. He was the owner of the family business, Tony's Diner in Norfolk. Garry was a fisherman and enjoyed boating on the Lafayette river.

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Paula Allen Porter of Norfolk, his sons; Garrett Miller Porter, II and Cole Alexander Porter, his sister, Rosanne McNamara and her husband, Colin and his brother, Jonas Matthew Porter and his wife Kimie all of Norfolk. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garrett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now