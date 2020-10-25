1/1
Garrett T. Browne USN SCPO (Ret.)
1926 - 2020
Garrett T. Browne, USN SCPO (Ret.), passed away on October 13, 2020. Garry was born on January 27, 1926 in New Rochelle, NY. At the age of 11, he moved to Greenbriar County, WV which he always called home. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 73 years, June Crockett Browne; son, Garrett Eugene Browne; and his parents, Dolly and Jesse Browne. He is survived by his granddaughter, Holly Scarcella (Adam); great-granddaughter, Astra Scarcella; and many nieces and nephews. Garry was a Navy veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was retired from active duty after 32 years of service followed by Navy Civil Service for an additional 22 years, serving around the world. Garry wore his ball cap proudly showing his service in 3 foreign wars and was always stopped by someone who wished to thank him for his service. With his usual wit, Garry requested his obituary read "Browne Died". There will be an announcement regarding the time and location of Garry's Memorial Service at a later date. www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
