Garrie Cornelius Spivey
Garrie C. Spivey, son of the late Thee Artis Spivey, Sr. and Hattie Drake Spivey, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Garrie graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1968. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. In addition to employment at the shipyard, he loved working with his brothers as professional painters on residential and commercial properties.

He married Francyne Virginia Wilson. Together they dedicated their lives to Christ, and began a journey of ministering and serving. At the time of his death, he was an ordained pastor at Greater Grace Ministries in Norfolk, Va.

Visitation will be held at Metropolitan Berkley in Norfolk on Thursday October 1, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held in the chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
