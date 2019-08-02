The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Garry Julius Jahn Obituary
Garry Julius Jahn, 73, passed away July 26, 2019. He was born in Marshall, Minnesota. Garry retired as a Chief Legalman from the United States Navy having served during Vietnam. He later went on to work as a deputy sheriff, a magistrate, and recently retiring from the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019
