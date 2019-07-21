Home

Garry Lee Baker, a Navy Veteran, of Virginia Beach, Va, formally of Des Moines, IA, passed away on July 14, 2019. Garry is survived by his husband, Mark Aulds, mother Donna â€œMarturelloâ€ Baker, brother Marty Baker, niece Taylor Baker, nephew Jonathan Baker, and father Garry H. Baker, along with many friends and family. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Baker.

There will be a Celebration of Life held in September, plans to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the at www.cancer. Org

To leave online condolences to the family visit www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
