Gary B. Smart
Gary Bedford Smart, 87, passed away of old age, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Sunbean, VA to the late Coyle and Gladys Smart. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a national sales manager for WAVY TV10. He was a published children's author who wrote The Perfect Puddle and the Neanderthal Boy. He is predeceased by his wife, Audrey Corbitt Smart.

He is survived by his two sons, Andrew Bedford Smart and Charles Jeffrey Smart and wife Katherine.

A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery at a later date.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 17, 2020.
