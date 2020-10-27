1/
Gary B. Swager
Gary Benjamin Swager, 70, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after battling lung cancer. He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Benjamin and Mary Lou Swager. He was an avid golfer and loved his Golden Retrievers. He retired from Ecolochem Inc. as V.P. of Human Resources.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sarah S. Swager; a sister, Donna Sue Conley and husband David; nieces, Tricia Lynn Price and Laura Jean Stavrakis; and a nephew, Greg Conley.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to TCC Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund, 121 College Place, Norfolk, VA 23510

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 27, 2020.
