Gary Bradford Lassiter, 91, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Gary was born March 9, 1928 to the late Ernest Lassiter and Penelope Barnes Lassiter. Gary also is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Kershner Lassiter; his son, Gary Bradford â€œBradâ€ Lassiter, Jr.; and his siblings Ernest C. Lassiter, J. Everette Lassiter, Garnett L. Weyant, James D. â€œDickieâ€ Lassiter and Helen L. Perkinson. Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Lassiter. He is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Kelly Huffman (husband Jason and son Clark) of Newport News, VA; Kristie Fox (fiancÃ© Michael Connelly) of Virginia Beach, VA; and Timmy Lassiter (wife Amber) of Windsor, PA; many nieces and nephews, and dear friend and daughter-in-law Audrey Lassiter of Portsmouth.A lifelong Portsmouth resident, Gary graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School before briefly serving in the U.S. Army. He later became a member of the Portsmouth Fire Department, rising to the rank of captain before retiring in 1987. An avid and talented golfer with an easy smile and quick wit, Gary also was active in the Virginia Beach Shag Club for many years.A reception celebrating Garyâ€™s life will be held on Friday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. at The Pavilion at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. Memorial donations may be made to Bon Secours Maryview Hospice or The First Tee of Hampton Roads. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019