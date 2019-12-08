|
Gary Brown Cordovana, 79, of Norfolk, VA, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on December 6, 2019. He was a Real Estate investor, and many knew him as "Elvis".
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Nicholas M. and Margaret B. Cordovana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas M. Cordovana, Jr. and son-in-law Axel R. Thompson.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 58 years, Margaret Hepler Cordovana; two daughters, Julie C. Neifert and husband Jon, and Jean C. Thompson; three grandchildren, Jessica and Joel Neifert and Axel Tyler Thompson; four sisters, Carol Jones, Kay Swick, Linda Cordovana and Sandra Cordovana; and two aunts, Margaret M. Cordovana and Shirley Sawyer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in his honor. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019