On Friday, Oct 23rd, 2020, Gary Earl Copeland passed away. He was a scholar, inspiration, pillar of the community, a caring man, and a loving husband.



He was born in Aug of 1940 in Maud, Oklahoma to Finis and Alpha Lee Copeland. He spent his afternoons working in his father's grocery store and his mornings excelling at school. With a gifted mind, he graduated a year early as valedictorian. He'd want you to know his only "B" was in drivers ed.



He took his Oklahoma University PhD in Physics to his new home in Norfolk, VA. Where he taught Physics for many years as a professor at Old Dominion University. During his tenure there, he helped found their physics PhD program.



Gary became president of the Unitarian Church of Norfolk and served in many leadership roles there. Throughout his life, he was an active advocate for his community and fought for LGBTQ+ rights. He retired to Wilmington DE, where he relaxed in coffee shops, watched detective shows, and helped run a world wide organization for older gay men.



Most importantly, he inspired many of us with his beautiful vision of physics. He inspired us, by example, to work hard and be our best. And He inspired us to care for and love each other, as he did.



He is survived by his husband, John Meyer, and little brother, Roger.



Memorial services will be held at Coastal Virginia Unitarian-Universalists in Virginia Beach, when it is safe to gather.



