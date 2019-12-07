|
|
Gary Eugene Bush, 70, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Chesapeake General Hospital after a short but brave battle with lymphoma. Gary was born to the late Benjamin and Lura Bush on April 9, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years Sandra Bush; his daughter Stacey Dunlap with husband Christian; his son Kevin Bush; his treasured grandchildren, Kaleb, Mikenna, Aidan, and Ella Dunlap and Calleigh Bush; brother Benjamin Bush and wife Linda; sister LuElla Kincaid and family; his dog Bailey; and a host of loving extended family and friends.
Gary spent four years in the US Navy serving on mine sweepers and mine sweep tenders. After his time in the Navy, he made his way to Norfolk, VA, where he met his wife, Sandy, and spent the rest of his life. He worked as a civil servant until retirement at age 55. Gary was a gentle, kind, and giving man whose family was his world. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Gary was known for his ever present sense of humor and being able to fix anything, and did so for everyone around him- neighbors, friends, his kids and grandchildren. He was loved immeasurably and will be deeply missed by all.
Gary's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel (929 S.Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chesapeake Humane Society in his honor.
Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Pay a kindness forward and think of Gary.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019