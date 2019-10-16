The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Gary Eugene Whitehurst Obituary
Passed away on October 6th, 2019 at the age of 56. He was a lifelong resident of Norfolk, working for over 30 years as a tile mason. He was a very loving person and a friend to many people. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter L. Whitehurst and Shirley L. Boyette-Bigham. Left to cherish his memory are his children Gary E. Whitehurst, Jr, Aaron P. Whitehurst, grandchildren, Benjamin W. Whitehurst and Madison V. Whitehurst. Gary will also live on in the hearts of his siblings William "Butch" Whitehurst, Jon A. Boyette, Thomas L. Boyette, Michelle E. Boyette and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday October 17th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home.

Please see www.woodlawnnorfolk.com for full obituary.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
