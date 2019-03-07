The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Gary Francis Whetzal

It is with great sadness we announce that on March 4, 2019 Gary Francis Whetzal lost the battle with cancer and passed away. Gary was born in Fish Creek, Moundsville, WV on January 11, 1949. Gary proudly served in the US Navy for 28 years where he met his beloved wife Rita Fraser Whetzal. They were happily married for 43 years and mainly resided in Virginia Beach, VA. He is survived by his wife Rita, his 3 children Gretchen, Brian, and Tanya; his son in laws Scott and Ben; and his 6 grandchildren Natalja, Ashley, Taylor, Ryan, Ava, and Brandon. Gary is also lovingly remembered by siblings Terri, Lewis, Susie, and Steve, and forever in the hearts of his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Jean Garrison Whetzal, and his brothers Jimmy and Richard. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 pm at HD Oliver Funeral Apts. on Laskin Rd. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019
