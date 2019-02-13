Gary G. Ernest, 83, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA, after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. Gary was born an only child in Syracuse, NY on October 11, 1935 to Ernest E. Ernest and Agnes Ernest. He married his Irish sweetheart Norma Jean Dadey on October 11, 1958. History was his passion and from humble beginnings he enrolled at Syracuse University while working for NY Telephone. He graduated from SU and went to State college at Oneonta on fellowship to obtain a Masters Degree in History. He then embarked on a career as a Museum Curator/Historian. He retired in 2000 as the Historic Site Manager of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield in upstate NY. He loved reading, photography, museums (of course), and classical music. He was a proud Army veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jean, his sons Glenn Ernest and Shawn Ernest (Debi), and daughter Clare Ernest (Lotfi), Granddaughter Sasha Hollister (Michael), and Grandson Nicholas Ernest. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Garyâ€™s name to â€œBattlefield Alliance, Box 27, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685. A Memorial Mass will be held on February 23rd at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019