Gary Keith Morrill, 54, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry S. Morrill, Jr.
Gary was a 1989 graduate of Virginia Tech and was a life long proud and enthusiastic Hokie fan. He worked as an Industrial and Systems Engineer.
Gary is survived by his mother, Marlette Morrill of Suffolk VA; children, Grant Morrill of Williamsburg VA, Courtney Morrill of Ashburn VA, and their mother Kristy Morrill of Blacksburg VA; his siblings, Michael Morrill (Linda) of Virginia Beach VA, Kevin Morrill (Brenda) of Chesapeake VA, and Lynette Eakins (David) of Suffolk VA, along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Meadowbrook Mausoleum, 4569 Shoulders Hill Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Morrill Memorial Fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gary-morrill-memorial-fund. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019