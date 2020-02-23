|
PORTSMOUTH - Rev. Gary Lee Linville, 70, of the 2100 block of Wyoming Ave. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1949 in Galax, VA to the late Andrew and Anna Linville; and was the pastor of First United Pentecostal Church in Portsmouth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Timothy Linville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna S. Linville; a daughter, Melissa Gonzales and her husband, Dennis; three sisters, Jean, Charlene and Anita Linville; two brothers, Coldon and Eddie Linville; two grandchildren, Brianna LeDoyen and husband Matthew and Loren Gonzales; two great grandchildren, Greyson and Johanna; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and church family.
A funeral service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Church of Portsmouth. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 6 PM on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to First Church of Portsmouth, 912 Elmhurst Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23701.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020