Gary L. O'Dell


1946 - 2020
Gary L. O'Dell Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Gary L. O'Dell went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020. He was born in Ft. Worth, TX on July 7, 1946 to Amy Lee Echols Purcell.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jenna L. Fahrer and Meredith D. Prue; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four brothers; and two special aunts.

A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at a later date in Portsmouth, VA. He will also have a service in Cahoma, TX, where he will be laid to rest with his family.

For full obituary and to make condolences to the family go to www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
