Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
1589 Steeple Dr.
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Gary L. Robertson Obituary
Gary Lynn Robertson, 75, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. A native of Martinsville, VA, he was a graduate of UVA and George Washington University, a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a contract consultant in the shipbuilding industry. He was past President of the CE & H Ruritan and a member of the North Suffolk Rotary and North Suffolk Social Clubs. He was predeceased by a son, Craig Mitchell Robertson.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine H. Robertson and his brother, Mike Robertson (Candy).

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, in Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1589 Steeple Dr., Suffolk, by Pastor Won Lee. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Saturday from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berea College, 101 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40404 or Ebenezer UMC.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020
