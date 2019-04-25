Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Haskell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Lee Haskell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary Lee Haskell, a long time native of Virginia Beach, passed away on April 23, 2019. At his bedside during his final days were his beloved wife of 58 years, Diane Gladstone Haskell, his daughter, Monica Haskell and his sons, Louis and Evan Haskell. He was born July 17, 1937 in Norfolk to Alfred Haskell and Sylvia Liebman Haskell and was a graduate of Maury High School â€™55. He studied at the University of Virginia and the Norfolk Extension of the College of William and Mary. He was a long-time member of Temple Emmanuel in Virginia Beach, having served as President of its Menâ€™s Club. A prolific businessman and entrepreneur, he owned and managed several restaurants in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, including Garryâ€™s Inn, The Coach House, The Judges Chamber, The Green Wheel Inn, Maxieâ€™s and Wide Open. He was Secretary of the Virginia Restaurant Association. He owned and managed a chain of laundromats and several other businesses including Time Off Amusement Center and the Cotton Gin, and various properties in the area as well. Although he worked hard all his life, he played even harder, having travelled to over 50 countries on 6 continents with his beloved wife. He has lived in Sunny Isles Florida for 20 years, fully enjoying the beach and restaurant scene with his myriad friends (while still managing his Virginia real estate) right up until his final hospitalization and week before passing. Known more for his gregarious personality, remarkable sense of humor and welcoming personality, Gary is survived by a myriad of friends not only in Florida, but also in Virginia where he has maintained many close friendships not withstanding that he has not lived in the Commonwealth for 13 years and began living mostly in Florida over 20 years ago. Having married his beloved wife in 1960 when they were both very young, joining the army, starting a family a year later and opening his first business a short time after that, Gary has been a devoted husband, loving father and responsible businessman his entire adult life. While Gary has especially enjoyed his time with his beloved wife, who he died loving more than the day they married almost 59 years earlier, he was also a proud father and grandfather having successfully raised three children to adulthood, all with college degrees and successful careers. He is also proud of his daughter-in-law, Sasikarn Haskell, and his two grandchildren, Alan and Isabella Haskell, who he also watched grow into adult hood and are now attending college. Gary was predeceased by his beloved Brother-in-law and Sister-in-Law, Robert E. Brown and Roslyn Gladstone Brown of Norfolk, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter, Monica, sons, Louis and Evan, Grandchildren, Alan and Isabella, Daughter-in-Law Sasikarn and brother and sister-in-Law, Joseph and Vicky Haskell of Norfolk. A graveside service will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3:00, followed by a reception/meal of consolation. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Joseph and Vicky Haskell, 6931 Gardner Drive, Norfolk, VA on Monday and Tuesday following the funeral from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries