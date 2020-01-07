|
|
CDR. Gary R. Geithmann was born in Toledo, Ohio, but he grew up on Put-in-Bay, Ohio, a small island in Lake Erie until he was 15 when his family moved to Naples, Florida in 1956. He graduated from Naples High School in 1959. He was a Boy Scout while on Put-in-Bay and served in the Naples Squadron Civil Air Patrol first as a Cadet, including Cadet Commander and then a Senior Member. He worked for Naples Construction/First Florida Resource until he joined the Navy in 7 November 1962. After Boot Camp at Great Lakes, Il, he attended Electronics "A" School 1963-1964, Electronics "B" School 1967-1968, numerous Electronic "C" Schools and other professional training courses throughout his career.
ETN2 Gary R. Geithmann married Sonja Joyce Smith (eloped) in Walhalla, SC on September 1966 and their daughter Suzanna was born in April 1968 at Portsmouth, VA Naval Hospital. Joyce and Gary lost a daughter Patricia Ann Geithmann at birth May 1971.
ET1 Geithmann was selected for the Electronics Warrant Officer Program in July1971 to the Electronics Limited Duty Officer (LDO) Program in April 1976 as LTJG from CWO-2. He made CDR in February 1990. He has been an associate member/member of the U.S. Naval Institute since 1967 and a member of Naval Historical Foundation since 1984.
He served as an enlisted technician on board USS Norfolk (DL-1) (1964-1967) and USS Forrestal (CVA-59) (1968-1969). He served as Electronics Material Officer on board USS Brumby (FF-1044) (1971-1975), USS Peterson (DD-969) (1977-1979), USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) (1992-1995) and USS America (CV-66) (1988-1991). His shore assignments included as an enlisted technician NAS Saufley Field, FL (1969-1971), and as an LDO as Director Electronics Schools FLETRACEN Norfolk, VA (1979-1982), (1985-1988) and as Force Electronics Material Officer and Combat Systems Maintenance Officer, COMNAVAIRLANT Norfolk, VA (1991-1996).
CDR Geithmann was instrumental in the development of the aircraft carrier Combat Systems Casualty Control Computer System (CSCS), the development and fielding of HYDRA (Hierarchical Yet Dynamically Reprogrammable Architecture) that provides critical wireless voice communication nets in support of shipboard operations such as : Flight Deck & Damage Control and the formation of the Joint TYCOM Combat Systems Organization and establishment of the Combat Systems Department on all aircraft carriers.
CDR Geithmann retired in December 1996 and during his 34-year career, he received the following awards: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service, Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement, Battle Efficiency, Good Conduct, National Defense, Armed Forces Expeditionary, South East Asia, Sea Service, and Kuwait Defense Medal.
After Gary's retirement from the Navy, he worked for Engineering Services Network, Inc. of Arlington, VA. from July 1997 to October 2006 supporting aircraft carrier combat systems maintenance and modernization for SPAWARSYSCEN, Portsmouth, VA 1997-1999 and Carrier Planning Activity, Chesapeake, VA 1999-2006.
CDR Geithmann is the son of the late Frances and Melvin Geithmann and is survived by his wife Joyce who lives in Franklin, TN; their daughter Suzanna Gordon who is married to Dr. Jon Gordon and four grandchildren. Gary's brothers Joe Geithmann of Loudon, TN, Melvin Geithmann of Toledo, Oh and his sister Pat Wolfe of Tampa, Fl and sisters-in-law's, brothers-in-law's, nieces, nephews and shipmates/friends. His brother Ronald Geithmann was killed during an Army accident in the Gulf of Mexico in 1959. Memorial contributions may be made to the Naval Historical Foundation, 1306 Dahlgren Ave. SE #2, Washington, DC 20374 or Boy Scout Troop 137, 406 Newbary Ct. Franklin, TN. 37069, A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN, with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020