Or Copy this URL to Share

June 4, 1944 - September 17, 2020



Gary went home on September 17, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Robert, his mother Hallie Mae, his brother Bobby, and his daughter Jennifer. He is survived by his sons Rick, Derek, and Evan, his daughter Lezlie, and many grandchildren. He is loved, he is free, and he will be missed~



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store