Gary Steven "Steve" Poff, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away February 7th in his home - "where he wanted to be". His family and friends mourn his loss and rejoice the many years of shared love and friendship.
Steve was a graduate of Kempsville High School, was active in sports and many social affiliations. He attended Old Dominion University. Steve worked in the paint business and with the Va. ABC for many years before becoming a private contractor.
He is predeceased by his parents George and Vina Poff and his sister Lynn Woods. He is survived by his sister Sandy Hale, his brothers in law Robert Woods and Chris Hale and loving nieces Danielle Phillips, Lindsay and Rachel Woods, Megan Radcliffe and Lauren Hale.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020