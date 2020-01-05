The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1396 Lynnhaven Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Thomas Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Thomas Baldwin Obituary
Today, Gary Thomas Baldwin of Virginia Beach, VA went home to be with the Lord our savior on his 48th birthday. Gary is survived by his parents Thomas and Marguerite Baldwin, wife Claudia Renee, brother Russell (Terri), sister Karen (Mark), nephew Josh, brother Mike (Carolyn). Gary was a true son, loving brother/uncle, faithful friend and a devoted husband.

Gary was a beach boy all the way to his core. He spent his childhood on the beaches of Ft. Story and his career as a civilian electrician at the local shipyards. His favorite pastime was fishing the Outer Banks with his wife and friends.

A traditional Mass service will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church on January 10th at 11:00am located at 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach VA 23453.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -