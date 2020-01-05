|
|
Today, Gary Thomas Baldwin of Virginia Beach, VA went home to be with the Lord our savior on his 48th birthday. Gary is survived by his parents Thomas and Marguerite Baldwin, wife Claudia Renee, brother Russell (Terri), sister Karen (Mark), nephew Josh, brother Mike (Carolyn). Gary was a true son, loving brother/uncle, faithful friend and a devoted husband.
Gary was a beach boy all the way to his core. He spent his childhood on the beaches of Ft. Story and his career as a civilian electrician at the local shipyards. His favorite pastime was fishing the Outer Banks with his wife and friends.
A traditional Mass service will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church on January 10th at 11:00am located at 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach VA 23453.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020