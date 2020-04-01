The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Gary V. Boswell


1953 - 2020
Gary V. Boswell Obituary
Gary Vinson Boswell, age 66, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by family in his final days.

Gary was born in Lynchburg, VA on September 1, 1953 and had a long successful career of over 40 years as a City Inspector with the City of Virginia Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents Carroll and Margaret Boswell, and his grandson Wyatt Boswell. Gary is survived by his long-time partner Sandy Wolan, his two sons, Kevin and Shaun Boswell, and his grand daughter Kayla Borgolini.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and the Ruth House for their tender care and making him as comfortable as possible in his final days. Due to world events, there is not a service or viewing scheduled and the family will honor Gary's wishes to be cremated and ashes spread into the ocean. Online condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020
