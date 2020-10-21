1/1
Gary W. Siddens
Gary Wayne Siddens was born in Millington, TN on June 20, 1967 to Mary Kathleen (Champaco) and Wayne Edward Siddens. Gary passed away peacefully on Oct 15, 2020, three years to the day as his father. Gary is survived by his wife Teresa Lynn Gwyn, his loving mother, Mary, his two brothers, James Siddens (Mary) and Douglas Siddens (Kim), three loving aunts in IL, three nephews and two nieces. Gary was preceded in death by his father Wayne Siddens. During his teen years Gary loved working on cars and was an extraordinary mechanic. He continued being a great mechanic throughout his whole life and was always willing to help anyone else that needed their car worked on. Gary also loved taking care of others, he was a Medical Assistant and worked at Halifax County Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Gary loved looking after his mom and would tell her friends "Well she looked after me, so now I can look after her". Gary grew up in Norfolk, VA and loved visiting his grandparents every summer in IL. Gary loved fishing and enjoyed the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills. If you knew Gary, you knew his laugh! We will all miss that laugh and will miss Gary!!

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 20, 2020
The saddest thing that a person can endure is the loss of a brother. He may be gone from this world, but he will live in your hearts and minds. You are truly blessed for having a brother. Be strong and carry on. We are here for you every step of the way. Love you guys!
Theresa Sullivan
Family
October 20, 2020
We will miss you Gary! I hope you have found peace with Jesus brother.
Jamie Siddens
Brother
