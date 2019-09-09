The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hackworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Hackworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Hackworth Obituary
Gary Wayne Hackworth, 58, unexpectedly passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at home. He is survived by parents Franklin D. "Buddy" and Linda Quick Hackworth, sister Tari Hackworth, and brother Michael Hackworth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Gary was a graduate of the Center for Effective Learning and attended Skillquest.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 6:00 pm at the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, with visitation immediately following. The family request donations be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now