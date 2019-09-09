|
Gary Wayne Hackworth, 58, unexpectedly passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at home. He is survived by parents Franklin D. "Buddy" and Linda Quick Hackworth, sister Tari Hackworth, and brother Michael Hackworth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Gary was a graduate of the Center for Effective Learning and attended Skillquest.
Services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 6:00 pm at the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, with visitation immediately following. The family request donations be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019