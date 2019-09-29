The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin A. Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gavin A. Rhodes Obituary
Gavin Abbitt Rhodes, 20, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was employed at BGM International and a patient of CHKD Oncology. He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Townsend Swain; and his paternal grandfather, Paul Rhodes, Jr.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Melissa Rhodes; his maternal grandfather, Clarence "Ernie" Swain, Jr.; his paternal grandmother, Merry Juanita Rhodes; two sisters, Jessica Thompson and husband Kenneth and Deborah Rhodes Madden and husband Dave; a brother, Patrick Rhodes; and six nieces and nephews, Amara, Bridgette, Camden, Bradley, Jaxon and Harper.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 7 - 9 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now