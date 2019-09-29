|
Gavin Abbitt Rhodes, 20, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was employed at BGM International and a patient of CHKD Oncology. He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Townsend Swain; and his paternal grandfather, Paul Rhodes, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Russell and Melissa Rhodes; his maternal grandfather, Clarence "Ernie" Swain, Jr.; his paternal grandmother, Merry Juanita Rhodes; two sisters, Jessica Thompson and husband Kenneth and Deborah Rhodes Madden and husband Dave; a brother, Patrick Rhodes; and six nieces and nephews, Amara, Bridgette, Camden, Bradley, Jaxon and Harper.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 7 - 9 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019