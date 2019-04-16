|
|
On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Gay Guild, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away at the age of 84 years. Gay will be forever loved and remembered by her son Jacob C. Cox and Veronica, her daughter Sue Ann Johnson and John, her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ashley, Meghan, and Jacob, and her eight great grandchildren. Gay was predeceased by her sister Burma, and survived by her brothers K and Harlan, and sister Ramona. Gay was a successful retail proprietor her entire life. Respecting Gayâ€™s wishes no service is planned.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019