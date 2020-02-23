|
|
Gay Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford Miller. Gay loved people. She is survived by her daughter Sherry and husband Jim; sister Judy; brother Buddy; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, thursday at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am at Centenary United Church 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020