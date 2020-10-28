1/
Gaylaird O. Hamilton
Gaylaird Oliver Hamilton, went to be with his Lord on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary and Marvin Hamilton. Gay loved bingo, playing cards, pool, basketball and spending time with his family.

Gay is survived by his sister Susan Bell (Samuel) of Suffolk; niece Elizabeth Christenbury (Jason) of Chesapeake; nephews Steven Bell of Chesapeake, and Michael Bell (Heather) of Virginia Beach; great nieces and nephews Ashley, and Alyssa Christenbury, and Landon, Colin, Kayla, and Ethan Bell.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk VA 23435, 2 PM on October 30, 2020 by Rev. Won Lee. The family will receive friends at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 to 7 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
