Gayle A. Maercklein, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away January 25, 2019.Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred Heck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Maercklein and daughter, Krissa Maercklein. Left to cherish her memory: three daughters, Pamela Heckler (Jack), Judith Bristow (Bobby), and Teresa Huffman (Frank); a brother, William Heck (Rosie); and a granddaughter, Ginger Bristow and husband, (Michael Coleman).A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019