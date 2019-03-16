Gayle Barrow Burton, 54, went home to be with The Lord 14 March 2019. She was born 12 December 1964 in Radford, Virginia to Willis C. Barrow and Brenda Phields Barrow who presently reside in Norfolk, Virginia. Gayle graduated from Ryan Academy, Norfolk, Virginia, in 1983. She also graduated from Old Dominion University in 1988 with a degree in computer science and later on graduated from Regent University with a masterâ€™s in education.Gayle home schooled three children during their early childhood. Her son, Brian Burton, now 28, has a degree in psychology from ODU and a masterâ€™s from VCU. Her daughter, Morgan Burton, now 26, is an RN. Her daughter, Lauren Burton, now 24, is a TCC graduate. Gayleâ€™s professional career includes 20 years in the Langley NASA space program with recent employment in US civil service Navy SPAWARS program as a cyber-security engineer with a CISSP certification.Gayle enjoyed riding horses, reading, going to the movies, listening to Christian music, and spending time with her husband and soul mate, Ronald W. Gilbar, who she helped to obtain his PHD in education. Ron is an educator with the Portsmouth School System. He is also a retired Captain in the Army National Guard.Gayle also leaves behind three siblings, Joseph C. Barrow, 41, cyber engineer with CHKD; Benjamin C. Barrow, 40, Associate Pastor, All Nations Church and wife Christy, and 5 children, Karaan, Alex, Sammy, Benjamin Jr, and Kristen; and Leah Barrow Nisbet, Family and Newborn photographer, and husband, Jonathan and three children, Abigail, Emory, and Naomi.Gayle would like to thank her many friends at SPAWARS who did so much to help her during the last days of her illness; all her friends at VOA during chemo; all her Facebook friends who continually lifted her up in prayer during her fight with ovarian cancer; and all the wonderful medical personnel at Heartland Hospice.The family will receive friends Monday, 18 March 2019, 7-9 PM, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA. 23518. Funeral services will begin promptly at 2 PM, Tuesday, 19 March 2019, in the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will conclude at graveside, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019