NORFOLK-Gayle McCoy
Garrison, 81, died July 13,
2019 at home. He was born in Norfolk, November 3,1937. He was the son of the late G.Russell Garrison, an attorney with the Seaboard Air Line Railroad, and the late Marian McCoy Garrison, a teacher in Norfolk Public Schools, United Orthodox Synagogue Kindergarden and Hebrew Academy of Tidewater.
Gayle graduated from Granby High school where he rose to first chair alto sax in the award winning band. He attended the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary (ODU) and graduated from the College of William & Mary with a B.A. in History.
In his younger days Gayle was active in his church,serving as President of the youth group,singing in the youth and adult choirs,being the substitute teacher and treasurer of his Sunday school class, elected to the church Board of Stewards at the age of 20, on the Pastoral Relations and Nominations Committees and Secretary of the Commission on Education.
Gayle embarked on a 35 year career in education with the Norfolk Public Schools: 12 years at WIllard Jr. High where he served as School Treasurer and Social Studies Department Chairman,1 year at Ruffner Jr. High as a Reading Content Specialist and 22 years as a Social Studies teacher at Norview Sr.High.He served on numerous faculty committees(Chairman, Norview High School Plant and Facilities Self Study Committee and School Advisory Councils) and system -wide committees(Senior High School Studies and Virginia History Curriculum Revision Committees,Social Studies Textbook Adoption and Records Committees). He also sponsored Chess and Key Clubs.
Gayle was active in professional education associations. He was a Life Member of the National Education Association.He was elected a Faculty Representative to the Education Association of Norfolk from all 3 schools at which he taught. He served on numerous committees and commissions of the EAN and as Chairman of the Budget,Goals and Awards Committees. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Education Association of Norfolk and was the Editor/Publisher of their newspaper, The Spokesman for 2 years. He was appointed to the Virginia Education Association Local Associations Committee by the VEA President. He was elected a VEA convention delegate for 14 years and NEA convention delegate for 9 years.
Gayle spent his summers working diverse jobs including: theater usher, drugstore deliveryman and soda fountain help, electrician/sheet metal helper with a neon sign company, carpenters helper with a remodeling company, taxi driver, licensed securities agent selling mutual funds,sheet metal/inside machine shop helper at a local shipyard, in the slicing department of a pickle factory, assistant registrar for the Hampton Roads Extension of the University of Virginia and many summers as a carpenter installing acoustical ceilings(working his way up to foreman).
Gayle was also active in the community. He was a charter member of the Winona/Lafayette Civic League. He was a current member of the River Forrest Shores, Wayside Manor, Easton Place Civic League. He was a past Board Member and Chairman of the International Relations Committee of the Norfolk-Princess Anne Kiwanis Club. He was a past member of Elkâ€™s Lodge #38. He was a current member of Moose Lodge #39. He was member of the Norfolk Sr. Center. He was a board member of the Tidewater Democratic Council and Chairman of their Constitution and By-Laws Committee. He was a precinct worker for many years and was elected to several district and 3 state political conventions.
Since retiring he and his wife had been enjoying plays, cruising and ballroom dancing (where they won 1st place in the Norfolk Sr. Olympics dancing the Fox Trot, the Waltz the Cha Cha and the Swing). They were also members of the Suffolk and Harbor Point Cotillions.
Gayle is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan, his daughter Lynn A. Carr, her husband Roger and their son Travis of North Carolina; Sharon A. Cribb and daughter Aleya; Joan M. Lugo and her children Robert and Christina (all of Virginia Beach); and his sister Jean M. Krill and husband Frank and numerous nephews and a niece.
The family wishes to acknowledge the always caring and supporting member of Compassionate Care Hospice during Gayles final days. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019